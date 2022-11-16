Not-for-profit company Boxing Well runs training sessions to improve mental health, and has begun offering the new sessions thanks to a £5,000 grant.

The non-contact boxing training and fitness sessions will now run four days a week and all year round.

Sessions are designed specifically to provide greater outreach and exercise provision for increasing numbers of refugees and asylum seekers in the area.

Some regulars take part in a Boxing Well session.

The group operates out of Empire School of Boxing.

Boxing Well’s David Bullock said: “The grant has made a huge difference to our organisation as it has allowed us to work closely with a client group that is very close to our hearts.

“Many of our clients are not allowed to work because of Home Office rules on seeking asylum, which can lead to feelings of alienation, frustration, and anger, with their lives effectively being put on hold.

“What Boxing Well has done is give them the opportunity to attend a gym class, three times a week entirely free of charge.”

The funding for the scheme was raised at the EDF Energy Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Wind Farm Community Benefit and distributed by the Newcastle-based Community Foundation.

Mr Bullock added: “We would like to thank everyone at both EDF and the Community Foundation for taking a chance on us and supporting us on our journey.

“We will not forget this help that has been given to us along the way.”

Pete Barrett, senior programmes adviser at the Community Foundation, said: “Boxing Well is providing vital support to refugees and asylum seekers, a population marginalised and often excluded in wider society.

“The training not only benefits the mental health of participants but helps to reduce isolation and foster a sense of belonging in the community.”

Boxing Well have been working with Newcastle University’s sports and exercise psychology team, who were able to identify an increase in the confidence and happiness of participants, as well as improved levels of fitness.

A survey also showed that the sessions had a positive impact on both mood and general feelings of wellbeing.