Boxing Well, based in Cowpen Road, was formed during the pandemic and aims to improve people’s mental health through non-contact boxing exercise.

Sessions are free, age/mobility are no barriers to taking part, and training can even be delivered from a seated position.

The club has daytime access to a boxing gym but trainers also travel to work with clients individually or in groups.

Boxing Well is going from strength to strength after securing important funding.

Head coach David Bullock said: “Boxing fitness has a strong reputation for improving physical health, but it also combats a range of mental health issues.

"Not only does it release mood lifting endorphins, but it is also boosts self-esteem and confidence.”

Ex-fusilier Pete Thompson was referred by the NHS after he suffered serious ill health, and former paratrooper Graham Donaldson was introduced to Boxing Well via the charity Sporting Force.

Pete said: “I can’t thank David enough. I thought I was finished but he’s got me much fitter and healthier and I love working with the group.

"I really think he has helped to save my life.”

Graham added: “The training helps me manage my PTSD and has made me fall in love with boxing and exercise again.

David continued: “Thanks to funding from Blyth Town Council, we were able to start putting on free sessions for veterans earlier this year and now thanks to Northumberland Recovery College, we have been able to continue that work.”

The new veterans sessions take place from 3.30pm-5.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Blyth.