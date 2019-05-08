Both Alnwick Lucys make Phil Neville's Women's World Cup squad

Both Lucy Bronze and Lucy Staniforth, who schooled in Alnwick, have been named in the England Women's World Cup squad today (Wednesday, May 8).

They will be in manager Phil Neville's 23-strong squad who will take on the best in the world in France in the summer.

Lucy Staniforth's place in the squad was announced by Alan Shearer.

All the players included in the line-up were announced by celebrities and giants of the game, Lucy Staniforth by none other than Alan Shearer.

Lucy Bronze, who played for Alnwick Town, was announced by former England player and now commentator Alex Scott MBE.

On Twitter, Staniforth, who plays for Birmingham and will be one of 11 World Cup debutantes, said: 'Dreams really do come true. I am so proud to be representing @Lionesses at the @FIFAWWC in France! #letsdothis'

Bronze, who plays her football in Lyon, France, simply Tweeted: '2019, OFF TO THE WORLD CUP [tick]'

Alex Scott announced Lucy Bronze was going to the 2019 World Cup.

The Gazette followed the pair as they progressed through their early career.

Bronze, 27, and Staniforth, 26, who were a year apart at Duchess's Community High School played together at Sunderland, reaching the 2009 FA Cup final at Pride Park Stadium, where they were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal.

The two Lucys also featured in England Women's victorious SheBelieves Cup team in Tampa, Florida, in March.

The England squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Man City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Man Utd), Steph Houghton (captain, Man City), Abbie McManus (Man City), Demi Stokes (Man City) Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Keira Walsh (Man City).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona) Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Man City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City).