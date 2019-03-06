Both Alnwick Lucys star in Lionesses' victory in SheBelieves Cup

Lucy Bronze and Lucy Staniforth, who both went to Duchess's High School in Alnwick, featured in England Women's victorious SheBelieves Cup team tonight (Tuesday).

England beat Japan 3-0 to lift the trophy in Tampa, Florida, and it was a Staniforth screamer that got the ball rolling for the rampant Lionesses.

The England squad for the She Believes Cup squad against Japan, including both Lucy Bronze and Lucy Staniforth in the starting line-up.

Her 12th minute perfectly-placed drive, after brilliant vision from Jodie Taylor to set her up, nestled in the bottom corner of the net. It capped a storming match for Staniforth, who plays her club football for Birmingham City.

Two more goals before half-time, from a Karen Carney header on 22 minutes and a Beth Mead strike seven minutes later, put England in command.

It was a tougher second half as Japan turned up after the break, but England's defence, including Lucy Bronze, stood firm.

England boss Phil Neville had made eight changes from the team that draw 2-2 with USA in the previous match, with Lucy Bronze, who plays for Lyon in France, Steph Houghton and Keira Walsh the only three who retained their place, as he looked to give all his 23-strong squad some game time.

In their first match in the four-team competition, England beat Brazil 2-1. England and Japan recorded a win and a draw from their opening two fixtures, meaning that an England victory would give them the tournament, although mathematically, the Lionesses, Japan and USA could all win it ahead of tonight's games.

The SheBelieves Cup is an invitational tournament held early in the year in America. In its first three years, it was contested by the same four teams, the US, England, France, and Germany, but this year Japan and Brazil replaced France and Germany.

The competition victory was a great confidence-builder for England ahead of the Women's World Cup in France in June.