Blyth's Draeger Safety UK announces safety support role in University of Aberdeen hydrogen research project
The MHYSTIC project will investigate new materials and methods for hydrogen transportation and storage, repurposing the economic future of the North Sea, and aims to support and improve green energy supply across the UK.
Dräger, a global leader in the field of safety technology which has an office in Aberdeen, has worked with the School of Engineering at the University of Aberdeen for the past four years.
Megan Hine, energy transition safety lead at Draeger Safety UK, said: “The safety industry has a fundamental role to play in the development of renewable and green energy and it is therefore vital that industry and academia works together to address challenges.
“Not only is the role of safety crucial to ensure public and industry confidence and trust, but there are some elements where the safety risks are not fully known and as a result we are working very closely with the University of Aberdeen and our clients, many of whom are at the forefront of the energy transition, to understand and manage these risks and to promote the safe use of green technologies.”
Draeger Safety UK’s role in the project will be to provide gas detection equipment to take leakage measurements, which will support additional, dynamic experiments in small pipeline sections and vessels.
This will help to determine pressure losses and compare current measurements that will ultimately predict optimal material comparisons to minimise hydrogen leakages and embrittlement.