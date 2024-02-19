Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Pegg took the leap on Saturday, February 17, one day after he turned 16, to help raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

His brother George, 20, lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the Pegg family has now raised over £225,000 for the charity, which conducts research into the condition.

The lads’ mum Lilian faced her fear of heights to skydive for the charity in 2022, which inspired John to follow suit as soon as he was old enough.

John Pegg prepares to jump from 15,000ft. (Photo by Muscular Dystrophy UK)

John said: “When my mum did the skydive two years ago I really wanted to do it too, but I had to wait until I was 16.

“It was an absolutely amazing experience. I enjoyed every second of it and cannot wait to do it again.

“The icing on the cake was raising money for my brother George and others with the same condition.

“The support I have received from family and friends has been brilliant, especially from George and my mum and dad.”

John with his brother, George (left), and after completing the skydive (right). (Photo by Muscular Dystrophy UK)

From a very young age George struggled with crawling and only began walking aged two.

He was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy aged three and, for the Pegg family, raising money for Muscular Dystrophy UK has become an important way to show support for George.

80% of the money raised goes to Muscular Dystrophy UK while the remaining 20% goes towards supporting George’s future needs.

Lilian said: “We were devastated when we were first given the diagnosis but there is hope for George’s generation, which is why the fundraising is so important to our family, including George himself.

“The worst thing with muscular dystrophy is that it is a progressive condition, so while all George’s friends are getting more independent things are getting harder for him, but he copes so well. He just gets on with it.

“The fundraising really shows the level of support we have got from our family, friends, and local community, and we are grateful for that. It is something positive we can focus on.”

Over 110,000 people in the UK live with muscle wasting and weakening conditions, of which there are more than 60.

In addition to researching the conditions to improve medical understanding and develop new treatments, Muscular Dystrophy UK offers expert advice and support to people living with muscle wasting and muscle weakening conditions and their families.

The organisation also campaigns for people’s rights, better understanding, accessibility, and access to treatments.

Susanne Driffield, regional development manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “I remember when Lilian took the leap for Muscular Dystrophy UK and it is great to see John follow in his mum’s footsteps.

“We are so grateful to the whole Pegg family for their continued fundraising efforts. The money they have raised helps us to fund vital research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“Thank you to John and everyone who has donated.”