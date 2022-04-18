Blyth mum faces one of her biggest fears to raise cash for charity

Lilian Pegg's son George.

Lilian Pegg, 44, has surprised her family by choosing to jump out of a plane on May 7 to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

She has decided to face her fears because her son George suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which causes muscles to become weak and damaged over time.

Lilian said: “Everybody is shocked that I have chosen to jump, especially my son George as I've always said that it's something that I just wouldn't do.

"I think they were a bit stunned at how suddenly I said I was doing it, but I sprung it on them because I knew once I told them, I wouldn't back out.”

George is 18 and is studying games design and development at college.

Since 2015 the Pegg family have raised nearly £210,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK, a charity which has supported them since George’s diagnosis. Proceeds are donated to the charity, and 20 per cent goes to a welfare account for George’s future needs.

“We have been a family fund for Muscular Dystrophy UK now for seven years and we've loved every minute of it,” Lilian said.

"Muscular Dystrophy UK makes fundraising really easy and enjoyable and Susanne Driffield, our regional development manager, is always on hand for help support and advice. I particularly like that the charity is dedicated to helping people with all types of muscular dystrophy. We've made some amazing friends within the charity and with other families similar to ours.”

Sixteen of Lilian’s friends and family have completed skydives, raising vital funds for the charity. Lilian’s husband George has jumped three times and will be joining her to do his fourth jump in May.

She said she had been trying to put the jump to the back of her mind, adding: “When I do think about it, I feel nervous excitement which will no doubt turn to complete terror on the day!

“My family will all be coming to watch, so I’m looking forward to that side of it.”