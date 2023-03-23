News you can trust since 1854
Blyth RNLI says 'future is looking bright' after successful recruitment events

Blyth RNLI has deemed two volunteer recruitment events held last week a success for the lifeboat station.

By Craig Buchan
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:50 GMT- 1 min read

A statement from the charity said the “future is looking bright” for the Blyth station after there was “plenty of interest shown” at the events.

Lifeboat operations manager Paul Young said: “We would like to thank everyone that came down to the lifeboat station and expressed an interest in becoming a volunteer crew member at Blyth.”

It is not too late for anyone wanting to volunteer for the RNLI station to get involved, and interest can be expressed by emailing [email protected]

Stephen Sayers recently qualified as competent following a year of training.
The latest recruitment success comes as committed volunteer Stephen Sayer passed assessments to become a competent volunteer on the station’s Atlantic 85 B class craft.

The qualification for operating the inshore lifeboat involved a year of training and RNLI assessments.

Mr Young added: “Congratulations to Stephen on becoming a competent volunteer crew member on our Atlantic 85.

“His hard work and dedication has paid off.”

