A statement from the charity said the “future is looking bright” for the Blyth station after there was “plenty of interest shown” at the events.

Lifeboat operations manager Paul Young said: “We would like to thank everyone that came down to the lifeboat station and expressed an interest in becoming a volunteer crew member at Blyth.”

It is not too late for anyone wanting to volunteer for the RNLI station to get involved, and interest can be expressed by emailing [email protected]

Stephen Sayers recently qualified as competent following a year of training.

The latest recruitment success comes as committed volunteer Stephen Sayer passed assessments to become a competent volunteer on the station’s Atlantic 85 B class craft.

The qualification for operating the inshore lifeboat involved a year of training and RNLI assessments.

Mr Young added: “Congratulations to Stephen on becoming a competent volunteer crew member on our Atlantic 85.