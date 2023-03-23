Blyth RNLI says 'future is looking bright' after successful recruitment events
Blyth RNLI has deemed two volunteer recruitment events held last week a success for the lifeboat station.
A statement from the charity said the “future is looking bright” for the Blyth station after there was “plenty of interest shown” at the events.
Lifeboat operations manager Paul Young said: “We would like to thank everyone that came down to the lifeboat station and expressed an interest in becoming a volunteer crew member at Blyth.”
It is not too late for anyone wanting to volunteer for the RNLI station to get involved, and interest can be expressed by emailing [email protected]
The latest recruitment success comes as committed volunteer Stephen Sayer passed assessments to become a competent volunteer on the station’s Atlantic 85 B class craft.
The qualification for operating the inshore lifeboat involved a year of training and RNLI assessments.
Mr Young added: “Congratulations to Stephen on becoming a competent volunteer crew member on our Atlantic 85.
“His hard work and dedication has paid off.”