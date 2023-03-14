Blyth RNLI running two recruitment events to search for new volunteers
Blyth RNLI is hosting two recruitment days in an attempt to sign up some much-needed volunteers.
The charity is looking for physically fit volunteers between 18 and 55 years old to join the station and be trained to help out with its life-saving work.
Steven Fitch, volunteer helm at Blyth RNLI, said: “Volunteering with us gives people the opportunity to make a real difference in their local community, to save lives and become part of the larger RNLI family.
“We cannot keep people safe without the support of our wonderful volunteers, who truly make a difference every day no matter which role they are fulfilling.
“Becoming a volunteer at Blyth RNLI is a great chance to play a crucial part in helping to save lives.
“We are looking for enthusiastic people that do not need to have sea-going experience.”
The recruitment events take place from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday, March 15 and between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, March 18 at Blyth Lifeboat Station