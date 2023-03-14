The charity is looking for physically fit volunteers between 18 and 55 years old to join the station and be trained to help out with its life-saving work.

Steven Fitch, volunteer helm at Blyth RNLI, said: “Volunteering with us gives people the opportunity to make a real difference in their local community, to save lives and become part of the larger RNLI family.

“We cannot keep people safe without the support of our wonderful volunteers, who truly make a difference every day no matter which role they are fulfilling.

Blyth RNLI are hosting the events at their station.

“Becoming a volunteer at Blyth RNLI is a great chance to play a crucial part in helping to save lives.

“We are looking for enthusiastic people that do not need to have sea-going experience.”

