The charity’s chairman Andrew Smith and the rest of the team gathered at The Kings Head to thank Steve for his dedication and efforts over the past 10 years.

Berwick Cancer Cars shared an emotional farewell to their Facebook page. It said: “Tonight at The Kings Head we said a very fond farewell to Steve Flook who has been a Berwick Cancer Cars driver for ten years.

“Steve who made his final hospital run last Friday, has also been a great fundraiser for our cars taking part in marathons and, along with his wife Lynn, braving the North Sea in Boxing Day dips.

Steve Flook, who has volunteered with the charity for 10 years. Picture: Berwick's Cancer Cars

"Chair, Andrew Smith, presented Steve with a parting gift as a thank you for his years of volunteering for the Berwick and District community.

“Steve and Lynn, the Berwick Cancer Cars volunteer team all wish you both every success and happiness in your new home, and we look forward to seeing you both again when you pop back up to Berwick to visit!”

The charity, which is entirely run by unpaid volunteers and receives no funding from external sources, provides free transport to people in north Northumberland with a cancer diagnosis to help them get to hospital appointments across the region.