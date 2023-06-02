News you can trust since 1854
Schoolboy raises cash for Berwick Cancer Cars

An eight-year-old from Berwick has given up his half-term to raise cash for Berwick’s Cancer Cars.
By Charlie Watson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:57 BST- 2 min read

Sam Prentice spent his school holidays baking cakes and selling them from a stall by his house, which raised an amazing £254.

Originally gathering £7, Sam was chuffed with his efforts and aimed to continue until he reached £100. After smashing his target he continued baking and chatting to people walking by in efforts to raise as much cash as possible.

Nicola Prentice, Sam’s mum, said: “We are just so proud of him, massively.

Sam Prentice and Roger Peaple.Sam Prentice and Roger Peaple.
Sam Prentice and Roger Peaple.
"We had day trips planned throughout half term, like the beach and Alnwick Garden, but Sam chose to instead sit outside and try to get as much money as he could.

"Sam came home from school and decided that was how he wanted to spend his holidays. He disappeared for a while and made collection boxes and signs and stuck them to an old table. He spent the week sat at the station selling his cakes.”

Sam chose to collect for Berwick’s Cancer Cars, a charity which provides free transport to people in north Northumberland with a cancer diagnosis to help them get to hospital appointments.

Roger Peaple, team member at the charity, said: “On behalf of all my fellow Berwick Cancer Cars team of volunteers I can say, unreservedly, that Sam’s fundraising was inspirational.

"The support we receive from the people of Berwick and District is wonderful and means a great deal to us as a self-funded charity, even more so when that support comes from an eight-year-old boy who took it upon himself to spend a sizeable part of his half-term school break to bake, ice and sell his cupcakes (which were very good!) to raise money for our charity.

"Sam also made all the banners himself for his cake stall, he and his family have been very generous and it’s absolutely heart-warming. On a personal level, to be presented with a personalised cupcake by Sam made my day!”

Sam was inspired to help a charity after taking part in Ford First School’s danceathon, which raised more than £400 for Northumberland Dog Rescue.

