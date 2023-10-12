Berwick Thought for the Week: Sycamore Tree of Life
Now, just two weeks ago, we saw another outpouring of grief at the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree. So many of us, native Northumbrians, incomers to the county and so many visitors alike, felt a level of devastation at the loss of this tree.
Photos still abound on social media of the beauty and tranquillity of the tree, used by so many for deeply emotional moments in life and death.
I regularly wear a pendant with a Tree of Life symbol, reminding myself of the powerful image of life and hope and resurrection for those who seek to follow God’s ways.
Much has been written about varied meanings of the Tree of Life in the Old Testament scriptures, often reflecting the sad story of human rebellion and rejection of God. However, the final chapter of the Christian Bible refers once again to the Tree of Life – as a source of healing and hope for the nations.
In our current world, in our times of hopelessness, I can think of no better image than the tree that speaks of resurrection, promise and love.
These are on offer to each of us. This could be our collective hope. I sincerely hope the Sycamore Gap tree will sprout new shoots and leaves, but I may not be here to see it.
By then, I trust the tree I shall be seeing is the eternal one!
Rev Rachel Hudson is the Vicar of the Church of England Benefice of Scremerston, Spittal and Tweedmouth. A former counsellor and psychotherapist, she is keen to help people find healthy expression of all human experience and emotion.