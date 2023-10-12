Rev Rachel Hudson and Tweedmouth Parish Church.

Now, just two weeks ago, we saw another outpouring of grief at the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree. So many of us, native Northumbrians, incomers to the county and so many visitors alike, felt a level of devastation at the loss of this tree.

Photos still abound on social media of the beauty and tranquillity of the tree, used by so many for deeply emotional moments in life and death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I regularly wear a pendant with a Tree of Life symbol, reminding myself of the powerful image of life and hope and resurrection for those who seek to follow God’s ways.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much has been written about varied meanings of the Tree of Life in the Old Testament scriptures, often reflecting the sad story of human rebellion and rejection of God. However, the final chapter of the Christian Bible refers once again to the Tree of Life – as a source of healing and hope for the nations.

In our current world, in our times of hopelessness, I can think of no better image than the tree that speaks of resurrection, promise and love.

These are on offer to each of us. This could be our collective hope. I sincerely hope the Sycamore Gap tree will sprout new shoots and leaves, but I may not be here to see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By then, I trust the tree I shall be seeing is the eternal one!