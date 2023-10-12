News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Berwick Thought for the Week: Sycamore Tree of Life

Collective grief is a powerful thing. We saw it and puzzled to understand it when Diana died, and when Queen Elizabeth II died last year it perhaps felt more natural.
By Rev Rachel Hudson
Published 12th Oct 2023, 19:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 19:29 BST
Rev Rachel Hudson and Tweedmouth Parish Church.Rev Rachel Hudson and Tweedmouth Parish Church.
Rev Rachel Hudson and Tweedmouth Parish Church.

Now, just two weeks ago, we saw another outpouring of grief at the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree. So many of us, native Northumbrians, incomers to the county and so many visitors alike, felt a level of devastation at the loss of this tree.

Photos still abound on social media of the beauty and tranquillity of the tree, used by so many for deeply emotional moments in life and death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I regularly wear a pendant with a Tree of Life symbol, reminding myself of the powerful image of life and hope and resurrection for those who seek to follow God’s ways.

Much has been written about varied meanings of the Tree of Life in the Old Testament scriptures, often reflecting the sad story of human rebellion and rejection of God. However, the final chapter of the Christian Bible refers once again to the Tree of Life – as a source of healing and hope for the nations.

Most Popular

In our current world, in our times of hopelessness, I can think of no better image than the tree that speaks of resurrection, promise and love.

These are on offer to each of us. This could be our collective hope. I sincerely hope the Sycamore Gap tree will sprout new shoots and leaves, but I may not be here to see it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By then, I trust the tree I shall be seeing is the eternal one!

Rev Rachel Hudson is the Vicar of the Church of England Benefice of Scremerston, Spittal and Tweedmouth. A former counsellor and psychotherapist, she is keen to help people find healthy expression of all human experience and emotion.

Related topics:Elizabeth IISycamore Gap