News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Berwick Lifeboat and Coastguard team rescue group of people cut off by the sea close to Northumberland holiday park

Berwick lifeboat joined the town’s Coastguard team to rescue a group of people cut off by the sea.

By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 3:40 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th September 2022, 3:40 pm

The Coastguard was alerted to the incident, which was close to the town, at around 2pm today (September 25).

Read More

Read More
Lifeboat and Coastguard rescue teams deployed to rescue four people cut off by t...

A statement from His Majesty’s Coastguard said: “Rescue teams from Berwick and Eyemouth, along with lifeboats from Berwick, were sent to a holiday park in the Berwick area. There were reports of up to seven people being cut off on a beach.

Berwick lifeboat was deployed to rescue a group of people who had been cut off by the sea close to the town.

Most Popular

“All have since made it to safety and required no further help after meeting up with the rescue teams.”

BerwickNorthumberlandEyemouth