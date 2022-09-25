Berwick Lifeboat and Coastguard team rescue group of people cut off by the sea close to Northumberland holiday park
Berwick lifeboat joined the town’s Coastguard team to rescue a group of people cut off by the sea.
By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 3:40 pm
Updated
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 3:40 pm
The Coastguard was alerted to the incident, which was close to the town, at around 2pm today (September 25).
A statement from His Majesty’s Coastguard said: “Rescue teams from Berwick and Eyemouth, along with lifeboats from Berwick, were sent to a holiday park in the Berwick area. There were reports of up to seven people being cut off on a beach.
“All have since made it to safety and required no further help after meeting up with the rescue teams.”