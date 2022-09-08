Berwick community leaders react to death of Queen

The monarch, who had served for 70 years, passed away at her Scottish home Balmoral this afternoon.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen in 2001 visiting Berwick.

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill said: “I share in the widespread sorrow at this sad news.

“It is truly seismic historically – not just for this country, but the entire world.

“In 500 years time, people will still talk of Elizabeth II and her great and long reign.”

Coun Isabel Hunter said: “As county councillor for Berwick West with Ord, I would like to pass on my condolences to the members of the Royal Family at this very sad time.

“HRH Elizabeth II has been a true ambassador by serving the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth very well for the last 70 years.

“She made a promise when she became Queen that she would take on the role as Queen for the rest of her life and she has fulfilled her promise.

“Sleep peacefully, you are now re-united with your late husband. God bless you.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty's family on this sad day.

“The Queen has dutifully fulfilled her declaration that her life shall be devoted to service. We have been blessed with her long life that has been well lived and she has our affection and respect.