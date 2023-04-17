Granny’s Keepsakes and Accessories is run by Kathleen Given. Wanting somewhere to showcase her designs and those of others in the area, while also having a dedicated space to work, she has been based at a unit on the Ramparts Business Park since 2020.

But she has been looking to move into the town centre for some time and she was delighted to announce recently that suitable premises has been found on Silver Street next to Sofasatberwick Beds at Berwick and Northern Edge Coffee.

After the bad news of closures such as Home Bargains and M&Co, this is a further boost for Berwick after three news shops opened in the town centre earlier this month.

Granny's Keepsakes and Accessories is pictured at the new premises with work on-going to get it ready for opening.

Granny’s Keepsakes and Accessories offers a range of hand-made glass items and art, as well T-shirts for children and adults with custom messages. The photographer and artists currently displaying their work there are coming with her and if all goes to plan, the opening date will be Saturday, April 29.

Kathleen, who is supported by husband Andy Campbell who does cards and other crafts, said: “I’ve noticed a fair bit of positivity among the independent traders in Berwick and I know I will get more footfall in the town centre than where I am at the moment, so I was delighted when the unit in Silver Street that is the right size for us became available.

