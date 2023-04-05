LOOP Emporium and Whin are up and running on West Street and Northern Edge Coffee now has another outlet, this one in Church Street.

Whin is in the unit formerly occupied by puddles, which has recently moved to a larger premises on West Street.

These developments have brought some positivity to Berwick after the closure of some shops in the town this year, such as Home Bargains, and Iceland announcing that it will close on April 22.

Clockwise, from top left, puddles, LOOP Emporium, Northern Edge Coffee on Church Street and Whin.

Tracey Dick runs Whin, which sells an eclectic mix of new, handmade and vintage items including homeware and books.

She said: “I wanted to create a space where I can share my vintage finds alongside wonderful brands, makers and artists. In addition, I aim to stock locally grown plants on a regular basis because every home needs a plant or two.

“I’ve had lots of support from other local businesses and that helped to convince me to go ahead with opening the shop.”

LOOP Emporium is described on its website as a ‘circular fashion and well-being store that’s good for your soul’ and owner Kerri Sanderson said that “the feedback so far has been fantastic and I’m grateful for the support I’ve received”.

She added: “I had the idea of having a shop selling a wide variety of pre-loved clothes for both men and women and well-being items to make people feel good.

“I want people to be able to purchase something that is reasonably priced because there is nothing worse than seeing something nice but it being too expensive.”

After starting out at two other locations, Northern Edge Coffee settled at its current headquarters with a roastery and shop on Silver Street.

Manager Tracy Lauder said: “Everything you can get at Silver Street is now also available to take away at our new shop on Church Street.

“The support we’ve had for the new shop has so far been really good.”

Abbi Kewin runs puddles, which sells eco-friendly products such as homeware, cards, jewellery and umbrellas, and she said the extra space at the new premises allows workshops to take place and artists to be put in the spotlight such as Viliina Koivisto and her indoor rain effect prints.

“I’m pleased for Tracey, who has taken on my former unit, and Kerri, who worked for us on Mondays,” Abbi added.