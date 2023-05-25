Residents of James Street were concerned when lorry drivers placed three containers and a skip on a grassed area known as ‘the horseshoe’.

The area is regularly used by children playing football after school and there were fears they would be unable to use it in the half-term holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After making several enquiries, local residents discovered the deliveries were made on behalf of Bernicia which manages a number of properties in the area.

Containers on the grassed area used by children in James Street, Seahouses.

A Bernicia spokesperson said: “Two cabins and a skip will be on site for about six weeks while we carry out external redecoration works at our tenants’ homes in the local area.

"We have spoken with a parish councillor to listen to their concerns and assured them we will be using only a corner of the land – which Bernicia owns - which leaves the majority free for public use. We will make sure the grassed area is left in the condition we found it once our work is completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we always try to inform tenants of planned works in their area, on this occasion we are working with a new contractor and apologise for not informing people in the area of our planned work.

"We look forward to carrying out a high quality job for our tenants on their homes as part of our annual redecoration programme across the North East.”

Letters outlining the works plan have also been delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local resident Jackie Fordy said: “They own the land so there isn’t anything more we can do but it’s a bit of a nuisance and a bit of an eyesore.

"They’ve gone about it in the wrong way and should have told us of their plans in the first place.

"We just hope now that it actually is a six week project and this doesn’t go on until the school summer holidays.”

Although there is relief that children will still be able to use the area, there are still safety concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad