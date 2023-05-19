That was the word from one councillor as plans for 58 new low-cost homes were approved in the Tweedmouth area.

The £13million development, on land at Seton Hall on Ord Road, was proposed by Bernicia Homes and partially funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority and the county council themselves.

The homes will consist of 11 two and three-bedroom bungalows as well as a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties on the site of the now demolished residential home.

A computer generated image of how the homes will look.

Rents will be at least 20 per cent cheaper than private market rents in the area, while shared ownership will allow people to part buy and part rent their new home, with the option of buying bigger shares when they can afford to.

Four local residents had objected to the plans. Speaking at Thursday’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee, resident Thomas Stewart said: “This is the wrong scheme, the wrong site and has very poor environmental performance. It is mostly industrial land, in fact it is the largest industrial estate in north Northumberland.

“The NHS looked at this site for the new hospital. The reasons they gave for rejecting it was the smell from the sewage works and concerns over traffic.”

But councillors on the committee were supportive of the plan. Coun Georgina Hill, who represents the Berwick East ward, hit out at successive governments for their failure to deliver enough affordable housing up and down the country.

Proposing the granting of planning permission, she said: “I have sat on planning committees for a good number of years and there is very few applications that I propose with such enthusiasm.

“Take a step back – we know that these houses are so much in demand. Every day there is stories of families living in awful conditions with people who can’t get on the housing ladder. We know governments of all colours have failed to build enough houses, we know the injustice of home ownership.

“It’s a real crisis. These houses are so much to be welcomed.”

Coun Colin Hardy, a Berwick resident who represents the Norham and Islandshires ward, added: “I live in a terrace that was originally built for workers. Three of the houses on the street are for sale – one is a holiday home and two are being looked at because they’re less than the price of a caravan at the holiday park.

“We, as a responsible town, need the accommodation that is being put forward today.”

The plans were voted through by six votes to two. Bernicia said work on site is due to start in the autumn and is expected to be completed within two years.

Speaking after the meeting, Michael Farr, Bernicia executive director of assets and growth, said: “It’s great news that Northumberland County Council has backed our plans to deliver 58 quality new homes in Berwick, where we know there is a very strong demand for affordable housing.

“Bernicia has a proven track record of building quality new homes in north Northumberland for rent.