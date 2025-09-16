Bedlington teenager heading to India after being crowned Miss Teen Universe UK
Brooke Ager has been competing in pageants since 2022 and she impressed the judges at the event earlier this month in Glasgow to win the national title.
As well as the swimwear, fashionwear and eveningwear rounds, there is an interview that focuses on an important element for the organisers – fundraising for good causes and raising awareness of important issues.
Brooke has been running a campaign online about the importance of having an open and safe space for grief and bereavement and she will be raising money in aid of Cruse Bereavement Support.
The 18-year-old has an excellent support team, with family members and two sponsors attending the pageant.
She said: “When I was announced as the winner, it felt surreal and I didn’t believe it at first. Eventually, it started to sink in.
“It’s wonderful to be Miss Teen Universe UK, but just taking part in these events is really enjoyable. They help you to grow a lot of self confidence and you make many friends because they bring a lot of girls together.
“I now get to represent my country in India when the Miss Teen Universe global events takes place in October. It will be a busy few weeks getting everything sorted for the trip, but I’m really excited and I’m looking forward to meeting girls from different countries.”
There are other things planned for the girls as well as the competition in Jaipur. For example, a day trip to the Taj Mahal.
You can follow Brooke’s progress on Instagram – @bmapageants