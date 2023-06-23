News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Barter Books in Alnwick ranked one of the most Instagrammable bookshops in Europe

Barter Books has been ranked as one of the most Instagrammable bookshops in Europe.
By Ian Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:27 BST

The second-hand bookshop in Alnwick’s old railway station has been tagged on Instagram 17,359 times, placing it second in the UK and sixth in the European rankings.

Featuring an ice cream parlour, café, open fireplaces and a model railway, the shop hit the headlines after the owner discovered an original ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ World War Two poster in a box of old books.

Read More
A pictorial tour of Barter Books in Alnwick
Barter Books in Alnwick.Barter Books in Alnwick.
Barter Books in Alnwick.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was recently revealed that the number of independent bookshops has hit a 10-year high alongside a reported rise in children reading due to the popularity of ‘Booktok’.

With this in mind, The Knowledge Academy conducted a new study using Instagram hashtag data.

The top 10:

Barter Books in Alnwick's former railway station.Barter Books in Alnwick's former railway station.
Barter Books in Alnwick's former railway station.

1 Shakespeare & Company, Paris

2 Livraria Lello, Porto

3 Libreria Acqua Alta, Venice

4 Daunt Books, London

5 Bouquinistes, Paris

6 Barter Books, Alnwick

7 Ler Devagar, Lisbon

8 Dussmann, Berlin

9 Cărturești Carusel, Bucharest

10 Hatchard’s, London

Related topics:Barter BooksAlnwickInstagrammableEuropeInstagramParisLondon