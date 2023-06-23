The second-hand bookshop in Alnwick’s old railway station has been tagged on Instagram 17,359 times, placing it second in the UK and sixth in the European rankings.

Featuring an ice cream parlour, café, open fireplaces and a model railway, the shop hit the headlines after the owner discovered an original ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ World War Two poster in a box of old books.

Barter Books in Alnwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was recently revealed that the number of independent bookshops has hit a 10-year high alongside a reported rise in children reading due to the popularity of ‘Booktok’.

With this in mind, The Knowledge Academy conducted a new study using Instagram hashtag data.

The top 10:

Barter Books in Alnwick's former railway station.

1 Shakespeare & Company, Paris

2 Livraria Lello, Porto

3 Libreria Acqua Alta, Venice

4 Daunt Books, London

5 Bouquinistes, Paris

6 Barter Books, Alnwick

7 Ler Devagar, Lisbon

8 Dussmann, Berlin

9 Cărturești Carusel, Bucharest