Barter Books is one of the largest second hand book shops in the UK.

And, it comes as no surprise that it is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the county.

On top of thousands of books that are on display, there is also a selection of precious books that are locked away, the most expensive valued at £16,000.

To celebrate World Book Day, we wanted to show you round the biggest book shop in the area.

Here are nine pictures of what to expect if you visit:

Thousands of books Although it's no surprise that a book shop sells books, Barter Books has thousands of books up for grabs. The whole building is lined with novels, short stories and historic books.

Records There's more than just books up for grabs in Barter Books. Second hand records from music legends can also be picked up.

Pricey books Despite the most expensive books being locked away, there's still an array of pricey books on show. One of the most expensive books is £13,600.

Old Waiting Room And, what better place to tuck into a new novel than in a cafe. Barter Books has its own cafe which serves cuppas, cake and meals.