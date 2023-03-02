Celebrate World Book Day with a pictorial tour of Barter Books in Alnwick
Barter Books is one of the largest second hand book shops in the UK.
By Charlie Watson
7 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 11:36am
And, it comes as no surprise that it is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the county.
On top of thousands of books that are on display, there is also a selection of precious books that are locked away, the most expensive valued at £16,000.
To celebrate World Book Day, we wanted to show you round the biggest book shop in the area.
Here are nine pictures of what to expect if you visit:
