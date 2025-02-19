Award-winning Morpeth business leader Sam Spoors launches ‘warts and all’ podcast
Sam Spoors started Talentheads from her kitchen table in 2020 and since then, the award- consultancy has continued to grow each year.
As the number of clients increased, headquarters were established at a unit in Sanderson Arcade and a second office in County Durham was opened last year.
The new fortnightly podcast, The Journey of a North East Entrepreneur, will be an honest account of a week in Sam’s life.
It aims to provide a dose of reality for those looking to establish a business and comfort to those currently growing a business.
Sam said: “If I were establishing a business again for the first time, I would find this podcast super useful as it shows – warts and all – how a week pans out when you are growing something you love, have the ultimate dedication to and have made sacrifices for.
“I am also hopeful the authenticity shows others they can be vulnerable and real about the journey.
“The North East is hugely an inclusive, passionate hub of successful entrepreneurs who share, promote and provide a peer group to celebrate the highs and advise through the challenges.
“It’s tough and there are ups and downs – that is the reality. The highs are fantastic and the lows feel tougher than you had imagined before establishing a business.
“You, therefore, need more resilience than ever. It feels personal, but it’s not. It’s business!”
