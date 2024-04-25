Ashington Cricket Club to install individual plaques honouring Second World War fallen beside memorial trees
Ahead of the eightieth anniversary of the end of the war in Europe, personalised commemorative plaques will be placed alongside 175 trees around Ashington Cricket Club.
The trees were planted after the war in memory of each person who died. The project will see existing trees enhanced and new trees planted to replace those lost or damaged in the decades since.
The cricket club is leading the scheme with assistance from Ashington Town Council, the Royal British Legion, and Reiverdale Scout Group.
Steve Storey, chair of Ashington Cricket Club, said: “Not many people realise that it is a memorial cricket ground and the trees were planted for the fallen soldiers.
“We just thought we need to do something a little bit better to recognise that.”
He added: “We thought each tree should have a plaque so each family member of the fallen soldiers can identify where their fallen loved one is remembered.”
Steve hopes the scheme will tie in nicely with the nearby memorial garden.
He said: “It is such a feel-good project. This is not for the benefit of the cricket club because there is nothing in it for us. It is just a nice thing for us to do and to be involved with.”
The town council gave its approval for the project earlier this month and will assist in coordinating the project and applying for funding.
Reiverdale Scout Group will work with local historians to ensure all names on the plaques are accurate, and is also involved in planting trees.
Cllr Mark Purvis, chair of Ashington Town Council, said: “Ashington took devastating losses in World War Two, with 175 of our brave residents giving their lives in service to their country.
“We owe an incredible debt of gratitude to Ashington's World War Two fallen that can never be repaid, but hopefully this living memorial will show their sacrifices are still cherished by future generations.”
Marjorie Chambers, chair of Ashington Royal British Legion, said: “The project will ensure these brave individuals from our town are properly commemorated and is of utmost importance to the Royal British Legion.
“This arboretum will allow us to pay respect to their immense sacrifice for decades to come."
