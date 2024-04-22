Big crowds turned out in Ashington for the parade.Big crowds turned out in Ashington for the parade.
Big crowds turned out in Ashington for the parade.

13 pictures from the Fifth Fusiliers' St George’s Day parade in front of a bumper crowd in Ashington

The Fifth Fusiliers have paraded through Ashington town centre in front of large crowds to mark St George’s Day.
By Craig Buchan
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:59 BST

The reserve battalion, based in Newcastle, marched from Woodhorn Road Car Park to Ashington Memorial Garden on Saturday, April 20, exercising their freedom of Northumberland.

In addition to recognising St George’s Day, the event marked 56 years since the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers was formed and 350 years since the formation of antecedent regiment Royal Northumberland Fusiliers.

Over 200 people took part in the parade, which was reviewed by honorary colonel Lord James Percy, colonel of the regiment Major General Jonathan Swift, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Caroline Pryer, and other local dignitaries.

Ahead of the parade, lieutenant colonel John Gammon, commanding officer of the Fifth Fusiliers, said: “We continue to recruit from this area and the people of Ashington have always supported the Fusiliers so as a sign of respect and gratitude it is fitting to be hosting this year’s parade in the town.”

The event began with a service at The Holy Sepulchre Church.

1. Fifth Fusiliers Parade

The event began with a service at The Holy Sepulchre Church. Photo: Chris Hall

Photo Sales
Preparations underway for the parade.

2. Fifth Fusiliers Parade

Preparations underway for the parade. Photo: Chris Hall

Photo Sales
The regiment received a warm welcome in Ashington.

3. Fifth Fusiliers Parade

The regiment received a warm welcome in Ashington. Photo: Chris Hall

Photo Sales
The parade forms up.

4. Fifth Fusiliers Parade

The parade forms up. Photo: Chris Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AshingtonNewcastleNorthumberland