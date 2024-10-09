Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff, residents and family members at Station Court Care Home in Ashington have raised awareness and funds for their designated charity of the month, The Alzheimer’s Society.

Activities coordinators, Carly Chesney and Sharna Thompson completed a 50 mile sponsored cycle challenge inside the care home on exercise bikes with residents and colleagues cheering them on along the way.

Station Court also hosted a through the decades themed charity quiz night with family and friends joining residents for a nostalgic trip through memory lane battling through the rounds of famous faces, name that tune and 50s-90s trivia with cocktails and pub snacks.

The fun continued at the party with staff members dressed in costumes through each era and live entertainer performing hits through the decades with everyone involved singing and dancing to Mo-town, Rock N’ Roll and Pop.

Party night at Station Court.

Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide.

Carly said: “Taking part and organising fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Society has been a huge amount of fun for everyone. Events brought back special memories for our residents and their family members and I am very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for such an important cause.”

Station Court Care Home raised a grand total of £444 through their fundraising events for the Alzheimer’s Society. Supporting their mission of a world where

dementia no longer devastates lives. Supporting those living with dementia today and

funding ground-breaking research.

Station Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, and provides residential and dementia care for respite and long stay care.