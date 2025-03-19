Asda Blyth have announced they are retiring their number 33 porter jacket as a tribute to Newcastle United hero Dan Burn.

The former Asda worker cemented his place as a Newcastle United legend after his goal at the weekend helped the Magpies end their 70-year wait for domestic silverware following their 2-1 win over Liverpool.

At the age of 16, Burn was a much-loved colleague working part-time in the Asda store in Blyth as a trolley porter, wearing a high vis vest, whilst studying sports science and playing football for Darlington.

In celebration of Dan's achievements, the store wanted to do something to commemorate their former colleague after a stunning performance and goal in the Carabao Cup final, as well as the bonus of an England call-up.

Asda Blyth store manager Dean Johnson said "There's been such a buzz around the store this week following the win and we just wanted to celebrate the achievements of our former colleague and to let him know how proud of him we are (and the team).

"In ode to Dan we've now retired the no 33 Asda porter jacket - we plan to get it framed and displayed it in the store, we're hoping that Dan will pay us a visit soon along with the trophy."

Diane Dinning, Asda's community champion is helping the store celebrate this Friday by putting on a special "Dan Burn Day", encouraging all colleagues to wear the famous Newcastle black and white colours as well as providing them all with a special matchday pie and pea lunch.