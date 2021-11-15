Arts project brings joy to Alnwick care home residents

Art work done by residents of Castleview Care Home in Alnwick.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust collaborated with Castleview Care Home as residents shared memories and anecdotes about World War One, passed on to them by older relatives, neighbours and family friends.

Funded by the trust’s Bright charity, with support from NHS Charities Together, the project is part of the trust’s healing arts programme, which uses art as a therapeutic medium to improve the quality of patient environments.

Starter packs with images and written materials were sent to the care homes to provide to spark ideas and interest, encouraging residents, their family members, and other care staff to get involved.

The project was facilitated by a local artist working in partnership with residents and staff.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the care home activity coordinators were guided by the artist to work with the residents.

Jennifer Gomm, activity coordinator at Castleview, said: “We are delighted to see the finished artwork.

"Working on the project encouraged residents to communicate more, sparking interesting conversations between each other and the staff.

"We have seen them express emotional responses as they reminisced and shared their stories.

"Having the artworks hung in the home will also enable residents and staff to reflect, keeping these memories alive.”

Brenda Longstaff, head of the Bright charity, said: “We believe in the power of the arts to improve the quality and well-being of life.

“The aim of this specific project was for our care home residents to enjoy creating artworks on an individual or a group basis – whichever participants prefer.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.