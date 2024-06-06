Another Youth Sports Trust award nomination for Berwick Academy
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year it comes through the school’s focus on increasing engagement amongst its students with additional needs and other students who have not traditionally engaged with sport by using VR headsets.
As well as enhancing learning experiences, the technology promotes inclusion and accessibility for students with disabilities.
Headteacher Tracy Hush said: “Our VR programme has been key in breaking down physical barriers that have previously hindered some students’ learning experience.
“This immersive approach promotes active participation and curiosity, whilst making learning more enjoyable and effective.
“Our students have harnessed the power of VR and they now lead popular transition workshops with groups of middle school students, with great success.”
The indoor bowls, for which the Academy won last year’s Impact Award, is also back in full swing with PE teacher Mrs Patterson training Year 11 girls to be inspirational Sports Leaders.
A group from Year 9 and 10 will also be taking their sports knowledge off campus as they have been asked back to provide Sports Leaders who will act as ambassadors at the ‘making active memories’ School Games Live event at The Alnwick Garden in July.
The Year 12 Sports Leaders have also been busy taking the initiative to set up a five-a-side after school programme, which has been extremely well received amongst the students.
The Sports Leaders have run the whole activity themselves – including refereeing, timing and scoring – and it is hoped to become an on-going contest.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.