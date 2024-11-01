Amble woman Marnie Millard has completed a charity challenge in rural Kenya.

She took on the GROW for Good Challenge with an all-women team from the UK food and farming industry, cycling 75km to raise funds and awareness for international charity Farm Africa.

The GROW for Good Challenge, which stands for Growing Resilience and Opportunities for Women, aims to raise £75,000 to support Farm Africa’s work supporting small-scale farmers in eastern Africa to grow and sell more, while adapting to climate change and protecting the environment.

The adventure involved a three-day 75 km cycle along country roads in Embu County, visiting and working on farms run by female farmers taking part in Farm Africa’s regenerative agriculture project and camping along the way.

Marnie Millard (pink socks) in Kenya. Picture: Farm Africa/Arete/Brian Ongoro

Marnie, who is a chair of boards across various businesses including Belvoir Farm Ltd, Pura, Applied Nutrition and HEI institution UA92, described parts of the challenge as ‘gruelling’ and ‘brutal’.

Marnie has raised over £7,000. To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/marnie-millard-1725454399251