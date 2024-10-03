Marnie Millard from Amble.

An Amble woman is taking part in a charity challenge in rural Kenya.

Marnie Millard will take on the GROW for Good Challenge with an all-women team, cycling 75km to raise funds and awareness for international charity Farm Africa.

Camping overnight, the team will stop on the way to work on farms run by female farmers taking part in Farm Africa’s regenerative agriculture project. The charity supports small-scale farmers in eastern Africa to grow and sell more, while adapting to climate change and protecting the environment.

The team of 12, taking on the challenge from October 20-25, aim to raise £75,000.

Marnie is raising funds for Farm Africa to support its work with small-scale farmers in eastern Africa. Picture: Farm Africa/Brian Ongoro

Marnie said: “We need to do something to make a difference and this is what we are doing with Grow for Good. Please give to this worthy cause no matter how small or how large. Every penny matters”.

Women are the backbone of Africa’s farming workforce, yet life for rural women isn’t easy. In sub-Saharan Africa, the female share of the agricultural labour force is the highest in the world.

Farm Africa works to open up new opportunities for female farmers across eastern Africa, helping them to develop new streams of income and work their way out of poverty, while protecting local ecosystems for generations to come.

To raise awareness of and funds for Farm Africa’s work, the GROW team will help with hands-on regenerative agriculture activities on farms like composting and mulching. They will also experience life in rural Kenya and find out how Farm Africa improves farmers’ knowledge of good agricultural practices through an innovative network of Village-Based Advisors.

At the end of their journey, the team will take part in a round table event with female industry leaders in Kenya’s capital city Nairobi to raise awareness of the need to drive positive change for women in the global food system.

Marnie, who serves as a chair of boards across various businesses including Belvoir Farm Ltd, Pura, Applied Nutrition and HEI institution UA92, says she is most looking forward to “meeting the ladies on the farm and creating new memories and making a tangible difference” during the challenge.