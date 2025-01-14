Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Alnwick woman specialising in fitness, wellbeing and zero waste production has been named one of the UK’s most impressive female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain.

Laura Dixon, who founded lifestyle brand, Three By One Europe in 2015, is being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country as part of the F:Entrenpreneur campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK.

The line-up showcases female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Laura moved to Alnwick after spending 16 years in Belgium as a fitness instructor – she is known locally for providing yoga and Pilates sessions on Beadnell beach and championing health and wellbeing.

Laura offers sunrise stretch and swim sessions on Beadnell beach.

Alongside wellness and fitness services, the Three By One label also offers a wide range of products based around coconuts. Working with small scale producers in Sri Lanka to create products and heirloom spices, she aims for zero waste production.

By using all parts of the coconut, Laura utilises what is usually landfilled to make different products across food, drink, homeware, skin care, textiles.

Laura said: “I am so grateful to be featured in this year’s line up. 2024 was a big change year for me, relocating from Belgium to Northumberland.

“2025 is the year to really get back involved with the UK business scene and relaunch the Three By One brand onto the UK market. So, to be selected as one of 100 trailblazing female founders really is an honour.”

ThreeByOne sell products made from coconuts, focusing on zero waste production.

Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain said: “It’s so wonderful to have Laura from Three By One feature in this year’s #IAlso100 – all of the female entrepreneurs in this year’s line-up are simply phenomenal.

“It is extremely vital that we recognise the impressive contribution of the UK’s female business owners and do all we can to support and encourage them throughout their entrepreneurial journey, from start-up to scale-up.

She continued: "As well as making a huge economic contribution to the UK, female entrepreneurs also create a wider positive impact that ripples across society and local communities too.”