Alnwick schoolboy selected for GB climbing squad
An Alnwick schoolboy has been selected to join the GB Climbing Development Squad.
It is the fourth year running that Duchess’s Community High School student, Fred Williams, has been invited to join the team.
The 14-year-old started his climbing career at the bouldering wall at Willowburn Sports Centre when he was just five.
Instructors were quick to recognise his talent and encouraged him to compete in national competitions and, in 2019, he was selected for the GB climbing squad.
Since then he has gone from strength to strength and, despite the challenges of the last two years, he has found ways to train at home and continued to enjoy success.
Fred said: “I was so pleased to receive the news that I had been selected again. It means such a lot to know that I can compete internationally and represent GB. I am really grateful to my coaches, family and school for all the support that has helped me get this far.”