Alnwick school charity scoops share of £120,000

Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.

The charity was nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of Ecclesiastical Insurance’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

The Duchess’s High School Trust supports the education and development of pupils.

An impressive 1,763 Northumberland residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 62 charitable causes in the area receiving votes. The winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

Mark Hews, Ecclesiastical CEO, said: “In these challenging times, we are delighted to be giving back to good courses once more.

“Having supported thousands of charities over the past four years of the campaign, we know that £1,000 can make a real difference to the incredible work that charities do.

"We’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will change lives for the better and we hope these donations can bring a positive start to 2022.”

