Alnwick flying high as new research reveals the top 10 easiest places to pass your driving test in the UK
Alnwick has a pass rate of 62.63%, placing it sixth in the ranking list.
The research, conducted by accident compensation experts claims.co.uk, examines GOV.UK data on driving test pass rates across 233 UK cities and towns between 2019 and 2024.
Wales’ Llandrindod Wells has the nation’s highest driving test pass rate of 69.7%, which puts it 30.5% above the national average of 53.4%.
Arbroath in Scotland is second on 68.61%, Kendal in the Lake District is third on 65.28%, Newtown in Wales is fourth on 64.55% and Dorchester in Dorset fifth on 63.6%.
Chichester, Barrow-in-Furness, Pwllheli, Yeovil and Peterhead make up the rest of the top 10.
On the other hand, Wolverhampton has the lowest total pass rate out of all UK towns and cities, at 35.17%, followed by Plymouth, Wednesbury, Featherstone and Crawley.
