Alnwick Castle flag at half mast as Duke and Duchess of Northumberland pay tribute to the Queen

Alnwick Castle is flying the Union flag at half mast as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:14 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:57 am

Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland, in a statement, said: “It is with deep sorrow that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Much loved and respected throughout the world, Her Majesty dedicated her life to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth for 70 years. She will be remembered for her warmth, dedication and spirit, a dependable figure in an ever-changing world.

The Union flag at half mast at Alnwick Castle.

"Throughout her remarkable reign, she became the nation’s last constant, a symbol of stability and optimism rooted in a sense of belonging together as members of a global community. As our longest-serving monarch, she touched the lives of people throughout the world and was admired for her sense of duty, dignity and decency.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Royal Family."

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography
