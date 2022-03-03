Alnwick butcher presented with national award by Princess Royal

Rob Darling was named best independent retailer apprentice at the Institute of Meat (IoM) and Worshipful Company of Butchers annual prize-giving in London.

The 20-year-old is now a fully qualified butcher based at Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food shop on the Willowburn Retail Park.

Rob, who was competing against apprentices from around the country, was given a certificate of achievement, a cheque to the value of £250 and a year’s honorary membership of The Institute of Meat.

Alnwick butcher Rob Darling is presented with his award by The Princess Royal.

Dan Turnbull, sixth generation Turnbull’s custodian, said: “Rob Is both talented and determined to succeed in everything they do.

"He works incredibly hard and excelled in their apprenticeship and end-point assessment. He thoroughly deserves this award.

"I’m sure Rob will remember this day for years to come.”

Rob, who has been working for Turnbull’s for three years, was previously crowned Young Butcher of the Year in Q Guild of Butchers 2020 Smithfield ‘Star’ Awards.

Award winners including Rob Darling (back row, second from left) with The Princess Royal.

His own Pork Wellington product – described as a twist on the traditional Wellington using a pork cannon, butterflied open and stuffed with chorizo and morcilla encased in puff pastry – picked up a best in category diamond award.

HRH The Princess Royal is Past Master of the Worshipful Company of Butchers and Fellow of the Institute of Meat.

The event, which has been running nearly 30 years, seeks to recognise and celebrate individual achievement in the meat industry. It was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.

Keith Fisher, chief executive of the Institute of Meat and himself a fourth generation master butcher, said: “It’s been a tough couple of years for the food industry in general – butchers especially faced extraordinary pressures as demand soared to unprecedented heights during the lockdowns. For apprentices to achieve an award under such circumstances is quite remarkable.

“The quality of the nominations we received demonstrates the calibre of the people joining the meat industry now. The winners can look forward to a fantastic, fulfilling career and I hope they inspire others to consider an apprenticeship.

“I’m delighted that The Princess Royal joined us to present the awards. It has given all the winners an extra sense of pride in their achievement.”

