Quirky new addition planned at Alnwick retail park

Turnbull’s is planning to install a 1956 Massey Ferguson TA 20 and trailer outside its Northumbrian food hall on the Willowburn Retail Park.

The idea is to help promote the ‘local food’ nature of the business to retail park visitors who might not be familiar with it.

Matthew Slack, sales and marketing manager at Turnbull’s, said: “The whole idea of displaying this vintage tractor is to add something interesting and unique to the retail park development. You won’t see a tractor at Silverlink!”

“Being the only family independent, family-ran business here, we needed something to stand out against nationwide retail giants.

“The tractor will be fully decommissioned so it won’t run / drive and will be fixed into place as a static display. There will also be small trailer to the rear which will be full of fresh produce, like fruits and vegetables.

“Big shout out to Manners Transport, another well-established local business for their help in transporting the tractor from its previous owner.”

An application seeking advertisement consent for the tractor has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

A report alongside the application explains that third party consultants, Fresh Retail Ltd, were brought in to recommend ways in which Turnbull’s could best improve its offer on the retail park.

Keelham Farm Shop in South Yorkshire was an inspiration behind the tractor idea, acting as retail space for selling fresh and seasonal produce such as pumpkins in October as well as creating an eye-catching display that showcases its quality local food offer.

“Nothing says farm shop like a red vintage tractor,” adds Matthew.

If approved, it will be a static display only with the battery and starter motor removed, the wheels secured and handbrake locked.

There would be full site CCTV, anti-collision ballads surrounding the perimeter installed by Northumberland Estates, signage to warn against climbing and blocking to ensure the tractor does not move.

The Northumbrian Food Hall was the second unit to open on the retail park in December 2019, following the arrival of Starbucks, and was joined soon after by M&S Food.

