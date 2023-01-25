Following a move to an online-only festival in 2020, a hybrid festival in 2021 of online events and in-person screenings and the postponement of 2022 festival activity until March 3 to 5 this year – as it has made a switch from being held in the early autumn to early spring going forward – BFMAF will soon return with a fully in-person programme of screening events and exhibitions across the town.

The opening night gala will be the UK premiere of Anerca, Breath of Life (2022) by Finnish father and son film-making team Markku Lehmuskallio and Johannes Lehmuskallio, which documents the singing, dancing, and forms of contemporary living amongst indigenous peoples living in the Arctic Circle.

‘Anerca’ means soul, or the breath of life that binds individuals and communities.

Still images from four of the films that will be screened at this year's Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival.

This year’s closing night film is the UK premiere of the smart, funny and razor-sharp satire Arnold is a Model Student (2022).

Inspired by the Bad Student movement calling for educational reform in Thailand, the film follows the titular protagonist as he joins forces with an underground syndicate of misfits helping students cheat on their exams.

As well as recent films, there is a fresh look at movies from the past. An example is Jon Moritsugu’s newly-restored cult classic Terminal USA (1993), which is an irreverent slice of early 90s punk culture satirising representations of the Japanese-American family unit that shocked America when it was broadcast on television in the mid-90s.

Shopfronts and buildings in the town will be used for the exhibitions strand of the festival.

BFMAF director Peter Taylor said: “We could not be more excited to welcome audiences back to our fully in-person festival this year.

“As our new spring festival dates promise, the festival has a new energy and a new lease of life and one, which is reflected in a programme of screenings and events that is just as eclectic and exciting as ever.”

As well as renewed funding from Northumberland County Council and national partners, new funding from North of Tyne Combined Authority will help the festival to reach more audiences.