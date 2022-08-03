Northumberland Fire and Rescue service were called at 6.27pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 4) to reports of a collision involving a car and two motorbikes.

A spokeswoman for the service confirmed that three fire appliances were deployed to the scene.

One patient has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with leg and suspected back injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service are currently attending a road traffic collision on the A189.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened at 10.30pm last night.

A tweet from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “The A189 Bebside is now reopened following the earlier incident.”

A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 6.24pm to attend a road traffic collision involving two motorbikes. A paramedic ambulance, air ambulance and clinical team lead were deployed.

"The doctor on the scene treated one patient for leg and suspected back injuries before they were transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.”