At about 3.45am on Tuesday, officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Duke’s Gardens area of the town.

Emergency services attended the scene and found Gary Wilkie, 46, of Blyth, who had suffered injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

He was treated at the scene, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly died a short time later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News from Northumbria Police.

An investigation has been ongoing ever since the incident and police have now charged a 34-year-old man with Gary’s murder.

James Rutherford, 34, of no fixed abode – who is Gary’s brother – has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear before magistrates in Bedlington today (Wednesday).

Detective Inspector David Johnson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a very serious incident which has been devastating for Gary’s family. Our thoughts are with them at this terrible time, and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last 24 hours.

“I would also like to thank everybody who has so far assisted with this investigation, including our blue-light partners as well as the public who have come forward with information.

“A suspect is now due to appear before the courts and it is important everyone refrains from any speculation, both on social media and out in the wider community, that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.

“I would continue to appeal for anybody who saw anything suspicious in this area at the time, who has not already done so, to get in touch with police.”