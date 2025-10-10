Excellent exam results at The Blyth Academy has led to a top county ranking, the school has announced

One of 17 secondary academies sponsored by the Northern Education Trust, new data has revealed that the school is ranked the highest in Northumberland for students who achieved 5+ in English and maths this year.

A total of 59% of students achieved the strong pass in English and maths, 19 percentage points above the local authority’s average of 40%.

This is an increase of nine percentage points on the academy’s results from 2023/24, which was still an impressive 50%, and higher than both the local authority average of 43% and the national average of 46% for that year.

These results follow a successful Ofsted visit earlier in the year when inspectors found the academy to be calm and orderly, with students working hard, paying attention to their teachers and demonstrating good manners.

Their comments include the following: “Leaders are relentless and skilled in their pursuit to ensure all students, particularly the disadvantaged, achieve their potential.

“The school provides effective, targeted support for students with SEND. As a result, students with SEND achieve well.”

Martin Wood, associate executive principal, said: “I was very pleased that the Ofsted inspectors identified the improvements in the academy’s culture and student behaviour and achievements.

“They observed the secure subject knowledge of our teachers and how they explained things clearly to students, designing activities that help them to learn securely. They also recognised the high expectations we have of our students and of what they can achieve.

“Our students value that and appreciate the great lengths staff go to, to help them succeed. All of this has combined to result in the magnificent outcomes our students achieved in their 2025 GCSEs.

“We are celebrating the difference this makes for their life chances and I would like to thank the students and the community for all of the trust they put in us to support the students to achieve their potential.

“I would also like to thank the teaching and support staff and the governors for the amazing work they do – day in, day out. It is hugely appreciated.”