With an upcoming deployment to a remote location, a Parkdean Resorts partnership with the RAF meant a holiday at Sandy Bay Holiday Park near Ashington was gifted to an airman and his family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being told he was going to be posted for four months to the remote Ascension Island, Duncan Walker decided to book a holiday through the RAF Benevolent Fund for him and his family to spend quality time together before his deployment.

Duncan said, “I saw that the Fund offered breaks for serving personnel and got in touch to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I filled in an application, which was successful and then we were all booked in for a break at Sandy Bay Holiday Park in Northumberland.”

The family enjoyed a holiday by the beach at Sandy Bay Holiday Park, near Ashington.

Duncan added: “Because it was so hard to access the internet and speak regularly to my wife and children while I was away, the time we spent together on our break was even more important.

"I’d like to say a big thank you to the RAF Benevolent Fund and Parkdean Resorts for supporting my family and I.”

Through its partnerships with the RAF Benevolent Fund, the Army Central Fund, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, Parkdean Resorts donated 185 holidays to members of the armed forces throughout 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 2025, they have pledged to increase the number of holidays donated to armed forces personnel to over 200, strengthening its commitment to supporting the community.

Duncan, his two daughters and his dog.

Kerry Turnbull-Murphy at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We have so much respect for our valued armed forces and the sacrifices they make.

"Bringing families together and creating unforgettable memories is at the heart of everything we do, so we’re honoured to be able to support families, like Duncan and his family.”

Tania Carter, head of respite, Care and Advocacy at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “Military life, including regular relocation and deployment, can be demanding and can take a toll on serving RAF personnel and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She expanded: “We are hugely grateful for the support from Parkdean Resorts, providing the opportunity for serving RAF families to spend some quality time away with each other and make lasting memories.”