4th Berwick Guides take part in a giant Monopoly challenge in Durham

By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Oct 2025, 14:53 BST
A group from the 4th Berwick Guides joined members of Girlguiding from across the North East of England to take part in a giant game of Monopoly in Durham.

They logged on to an app that guided them to various locations, including Durham Castle and Cathedral, the market, obelisk, library and various university buildings.

At some of the locations, participants had challenges to complete – including getting all the team off the ground. They also had to find and cross all of the bridges in the city to earn bonus points.

“The Guides had a great day exploring Durham city and meeting with other Guide groups from the North East,” said volunteer leader Gillian Ridley.

“We even had time for ice cream and a trip to the adventure play area to try out the climbing net, swings and aerial runway.”

