22 words and phrases that only people from Northumberland will understand, according to our readers

There are dozens of words which we use in Northumberland that make little sense to outsiders.

By Charlie Watson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 09:38 GMT

We published a story last week listing 29 colloquialisms, and asked readers to write to us if they had any more.

We were overwhelmed by the response, so have listed some of the words which Northumberland Gazette readers claim are only used by local people.

Much of the slang used in Northumberland comes from both Geordie and Scottish – depending on how close to the border and Newcastle you are, so it can also be heard further afield.

There are certain words only people from Northumberland will understand.
Big job – party

Claggy – sticky

Clarty – muddy

Coin – turn

Derg – dog

Dorty – dirty

Gadgie – man

Gan Hyem – go home

Geggs – glasses

Gowk – apple core

Guffy – pig

Hadaway – go away

Heugh – crag

How – often added to the start of a sentence

Howay – often added to the start of a sentence

Like – often added to the end of a sentence

Lough – lake

Man – often added to the end of a sentence

Marra – mate

Marrow – mate

Mortal – drunk

Netty – toilet

Plodge – paddle in the sea

Wean – child

If you know of any other Northumberland words, get in touch by emailing: [email protected]

