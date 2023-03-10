29 words and phrases that only people from Northumberland will understand
Northumberland has a language of its own. Or at least that’s how it sounds to many outsiders.
Slang in Northumberland differs depending on where in the county you’re from. For example, people from Ashington sound very different to people from Berwick.
Another thing to note is that much of the slang used in Northumberland comes from both Geordie and Scottish – depending on how close to the border and Newcastle you are.
However, there are certain Northumberland words and phrases that you will hear in almost all parts of the county that you’re unlikely to hear elsewhere.
We have put together a Northumberland glossary with 29 words that you will only hear when in the county:
Bairn – child
Bari – nice
Bongeyed – squinting, crooked eyes
Caad – cold
Canny – nice
Chud – chewing gum
Crack or craic – banter
Deek – look
Divvent – don’t
Faff – hassle
Feart – afraid
Fettle – in a mood
Half nowt – half price
Hackeys – dirty looks
Hinny - honey
Hoy – throw
Lush – lovely
Mam – mum
Mooty – horrible
Muckle – big, large
Nowt – nothing
Reet – right
Sair – sore
Skelp – a sharp slap
Sowt – something
Spelk – splinter
Tatties – potatoes
Toon – Newcastle
Titchy – small
If you know of any other Northumberland words, get in touch by emailing: [email protected]