29 words and phrases that only people from Northumberland will understand

Northumberland has a language of its own. Or at least that’s how it sounds to many outsiders.

By Charlie Watson
4 hours ago - 1 min read

Slang in Northumberland differs depending on where in the county you’re from. For example, people from Ashington sound very different to people from Berwick.

Another thing to note is that much of the slang used in Northumberland comes from both Geordie and Scottish – depending on how close to the border and Newcastle you are.

However, there are certain Northumberland words and phrases that you will hear in almost all parts of the county that you’re unlikely to hear elsewhere.

There are some words only people from Northumberland will understand.
We have put together a Northumberland glossary with 29 words that you will only hear when in the county:

Bairn – child

Bari – nice

Bongeyed – squinting, crooked eyes

Caad – cold

Canny – nice

Chud – chewing gum

Crack or craic – banter

Deek – look

Divvent – don’t

Faff – hassle

Feart – afraid

Fettle – in a mood

Half nowt – half price

Hackeys – dirty looks

Hinny - honey

Hoy – throw

Lush – lovely

Mam – mum

Mooty – horrible

Muckle – big, large

Nowt – nothing

Reet – right

Sair – sore

Skelp – a sharp slap

Sowt – something

Spelk – splinter

Tatties – potatoes

Toon – Newcastle

Titchy – small

If you know of any other Northumberland words, get in touch by emailing: [email protected]

