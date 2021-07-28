Your pictures of the cast of Vera filming on location in Northumberland for the 11th series of the popular ITV crime drama.

14 of your pictures of Vera filming in Northumberland

The filming of a new series of Vera has caused great excitement in Northumberland in recent weeks.

By Paul Larkin
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 6:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 6:25 pm

Fans of the hit ITV crime drama have been keen to catch a glimpse of or meet the stars, Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope and co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy, as they have been shooting scenes for series 11 at locations around the county, including Boulmer, Elsdon and Corbridge. Take a look at some of your pictures on this gallery. If you managed to snap Vera, send your pictures to [email protected] and we’ll include them. See the Gazette gallery of pictures taken at the Boulmer village shoot.

1. Scene is set at Boulmer

Vera, Series 11, filming in Boulmer village on Monday, July 26.

Photo: Colin Graham, RAF Boulmer

Buy photo

2. Trusty Land Rover

Vera (Brenda Blethyn) makes her way round the side of the house where filming took place in Boulmer village.

Photo: Colin Graham, RAF Boulmer

Buy photo

3. Swarming with police

Filming of Vera, Series 11, in Boulmer village on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Photo: Colin Graham, RAF Boulmer

Buy photo

4. Action stations

Kenny Doughty and Brenda Blethyn approach the house in Boulmer village used as a location for Series 11 of Vera.

Photo: Colin Graham, RAF Boulmer

Buy photo
Vera StanhopeNorthumberlandBrenda Blethyn
Next Page
Page 1 of 4