14 of your pictures of Vera filming in Northumberland

Fans of the hit ITV crime drama have been keen to catch a glimpse of or meet the stars, Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope and co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy, as they have been shooting scenes for series 11 at locations around the county, including Boulmer, Elsdon and Corbridge. Take a look at some of your pictures on this gallery. If you managed to snap Vera, send your pictures to [email protected] and we’ll include them. See the Gazette gallery of pictures taken at the Boulmer village shoot.