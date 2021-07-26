Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, and co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy, seen on set of ITV's Vera in Boulmer village.

13 pictures of Vera filming in Northumberland seaside village

The stars of ITV crime drama Vera were spotted filming at a village on the stunning Northumberland coast on Monday, July 26.

By Paul Larkin
Monday, 26th July 2021, 2:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:05 am

Here is a gallery of Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope and co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy, with film crews and extras in Boulmer, one of the locations for series 11 of the popular show. Have you seen Vera being filmed in Boulmer or other Northumberland locations in recent weeks? Send your pictures to [email protected]

1. Setting the scene

Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, and co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy, can be seen on set in Boulmer village, one of the locations for series 11 of the popular ITV crime drama Vera.

Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Buy photo

2. Call of duty

Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, pauses during filming of one of the scenes for series 11 of the popular ITV crime drama Vera.

Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Buy photo

3. Phone alone

Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, takes a break during filming in Boulmer village, one of the locations for series 11 of the popular ITV crime drama Vera.

Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Buy photo

4. Change of scene

Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope, crosses the road to film another scene during filming in Boulmer village, one of the locations for series 11 of the popular ITV crime drama Vera.

Photo: Northumberland Gazette

Buy photo
Vera StanhopeNorthumberlandITVBrenda Blethyn
Next Page
Page 1 of 4