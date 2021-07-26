13 pictures of Vera filming in Northumberland seaside village
The stars of ITV crime drama Vera were spotted filming at a village on the stunning Northumberland coast on Monday, July 26.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 2:50 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:05 am
Here is a gallery of Brenda Blethyn, who plays DCI Vera Stanhope and co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy, with film crews and extras in Boulmer, one of the locations for series 11 of the popular show. Have you seen Vera being filmed in Boulmer or other Northumberland locations in recent weeks? Send your pictures to [email protected]
