Pair rescued by RNLI after car stranded on Holy Island tidal causeway
The Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses RNLI at 2.07pm on Tuesday, August 1. Safe crossing had been until 1.05pm.
The Coastguard operations room advised the casualties to make their way to the refuge box to await rescue from local Coastguard rescue teams.
They were taken aboard the inshore lifeboat and landed safely on the mainland side of the causeway, where they were handed into the care of the awaiting Coastguards.
Only 20 minutes before that incident, an alert came in of three kayakers with a flooded craft, just off Seahouses.
They were brought to the Seahouses lifeboat station by a local passenger vessel and a local fishing boat which called the Coastguard. RNLI crew members checked them over but no medical assistance was required.
It has been the first July in over 10 years without any call outs for Seahouses RNLI.
Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton said: "After a strangely quiet July, August arrived abruptly with crew pagers bleeping (twice)!
"I understand the kayakers had attempted to empty their flooded craft, without success in the swell. Fortunately, local boats close by, came to their assistance.
"The second incident on the causeway was disappointing, that despite all the publicity, strandings are still happening. We once again urge visitors not to try and cross the causeway once the water reaches it, and to please heed the safe crossing times displayed."