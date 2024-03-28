RICHARD ORD: Grappling hooks at the ready... and that's just for the stairs!

'And the toilet's on the first floor yeah? I'll begin my ascent now then...'

Then, job done, tearing back down them at least four at a time or, using the banister as support, leaping from the landing to hallway without touching a single step. A full flight in one go. I was probably 12 years old. My knees were made of rubber.

At 58, stairs are no longer those carpeted playthings of my youth (can’t speak for my brother, he may still be bounding up and down stairs for fun, for all I know).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These days I view a flight of stairs in much the same way as a mountaineer views the North Face of the Eiger in a blizzard. Not much smiling involved.

Today, I think my knees are made of biscuit. Texture of Hobnobs.

To be fair, these days pretty much every once-mundane activity can now take its toll on my failing body.

The irony is that this year I decided it was time to start taking care of my health and fitness levels if I wanted to see my grandchildren grow up to fleece their grandad of what little cash he had managed to save. (I don’t have grandchildren, but have factored in the leech factor of my sons ever procreating).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And each new activity and lifestyle change to extend my life has resulted in an accelerated downturn in physical performance.

As I’m in a relationship with a pescetarian. That’s a vegetarian who allows herself to eat fish. Meat is murder, unless that meat has gills. This means I’ve pretty much removed red meat from my diet. I’ve also cut out dairy. The result of which was, as I revealed last week, a phone call from the doctor to tell me my cholesterol was through the roof! Genetics apparently. Nothing to do with my diet. My body’s trying to kill me. Charming!

Since my eldest (Loveable Leech One) borrowed (and for borrowed, read stole) my car, I pretty much walk everywhere. Instead of a walking health boost however, I’ve now got arthritis in my big toe!

Not one to be put off, however, I decided to take up a new sport. Pickleball. It’s a cross between tennis and ping pong. A revitalised fit body with the extra exercise? Of course not. Just painful knees when ascending stairs.