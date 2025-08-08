Jive, a nearly four-year-old malinois x Caucasian shepherd, need your help to find a forever home.

August already, how's that happened? We've been so busy that we barely noticed the weeks flying by.

We are still being asked most days to take in more dogs into the rescue and we constantly seem to be at capacity. Our committed staff and amazing volunteers do a fantastic job of working with these dogs to get them ready for adoption and to enable us to know as much as we possibly can about our dogs. If this is something that you would like to volunteer for then contact us.

We don't send you straight out with the dogs – you will spend several visits just getting to know the dogs and them working out if they trust you before we buddy you up. It really is an amazing thing to be a part of. Most of the dogs we get in are very nervous so we need nice calm and confident helpers.

We also have our charity shop on Amble High Street, where another pair of hands to help is always appreciated, whether that's sorting through donations or serving behind the counter.

Every Sunday and Monday at the moment, we offer dog sitting at Bamburgh Castle and we definitely need more volunteers to help with this. It's a great way to raise some money, keep our name and work out in the public eye and to preserve the valuable relationship we have with the lovely people at Bamburgh Castle. We also need help at events that we are asked to go along to for example we are hosting one of the dog shows at the North East Festival this year so need plenty of bodies for that. If any of these roles would be suitable for you, then get in touch via email [email protected]

Remember every penny from any source of income goes straight to helping us help more dogs and to continue to take the amazing care of the dogs in our care.

Among those who help us to achieve that are Pets at Home. Our partnered store at Morpeth is currently encouraging customers to buy a toy for our dogs at the till. As you can imagine we get through a lot of toys as dogs like to 'kill' a squeaker or defuzz a tennis ball and our bigger dogs love cracking them open in their mouths, so having a store of these toys to replace any damaged ones and to ensure each dog always has something to play with is incredible, so thank you Pets at Home Morpeth.

RESCUE DOG OF THE WEEK

The dog we are going to feature again this week is Jive.

Jive is a nearly four-year-old Malinois x Caucasian shepherd. He is a gentle giant and he is definitely a giant. He came to us from another rescue due to his severe anxiety. It has taken an enormous amount of work from his key worker and volunteer buddy to get him to where he is. He would need multiple meetings with anyone interested in adopting him – athough he has come on so far, he is still wary of strangers.

Give the big lad a chance and you definitely won't be sorry.